City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Retired U.S. Navy Captain Steven Cole, center left, and members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River's senior leadership, back right, are photographed with the U.S. Navy's newest recruits, front center, and their recruiters, back left, during a ceremony commemorating the Navy's 250th birthday at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)