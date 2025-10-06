Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday [Image 3 of 4]

    City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Kittleson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River

    DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Retired U.S. Navy Captain Steven Cole, center left, and members of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River's senior leadership, back right, are photographed with the U.S. Navy's newest recruits, front center, and their recruiters, back left, during a ceremony commemorating the Navy's 250th birthday at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 20:17
    Photo ID: 9356616
    VIRIN: 251007-N-TP877-1182
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
