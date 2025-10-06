City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Retired U.S. Navy Captain Steven Cole, left, participates in a ceremonial cake cutting with newly-enlisted Seaman Recruit Randee Bryant, center, during a ceremony commemorating the Navy's 250th birthday at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)