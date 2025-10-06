DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Retired U.S. Navy Captain Steven Cole, left, participates in a ceremonial cake cutting with newly-enlisted Seaman Recruit Randee Bryant, center, during a ceremony commemorating the Navy's 250th birthday at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9356608
|VIRIN:
|251007-N-TP877-1123
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Kittleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.