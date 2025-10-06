Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday [Image 1 of 4]

    City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Kittleson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River

    DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Members of the Dallas City Council and City Manager's Office present a certificate of recognition of the Navy's 250th Birthday to Cmdr. Tyree Barnes, Commanding Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River, center right, during a ceremony at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9356602
    VIRIN: 251007-N-TP877-1024
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Recruiting
    Texas
    Dallas

