City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Members of the Dallas City Council and City Manager's Office present a certificate of recognition of the Navy's 250th Birthday to Cmdr. Tyree Barnes, Commanding Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River, center right, during a ceremony at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)