Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section

U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership observe Senior Airman Ray Kildron, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) client system technician resolving a ticket during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. Kildron systematically verified a solution to the computer-related issue raised by the customer, adhering to the proper procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)