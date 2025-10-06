U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership observe Senior Airman Ray Kildron, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) client system technician resolving a ticket during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. Kildron systematically verified a solution to the computer-related issue raised by the customer, adhering to the proper procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9356534
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-TF852-1062
|Resolution:
|3431x2283
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.