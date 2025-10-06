Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Wing leadership observe Senior Airman Ray Kildron, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) client system technician resolving a ticket during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. Kildron systematically verified a solution to the computer-related issue raised by the customer, adhering to the proper procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9356534
    VIRIN: 251006-F-TF852-1062
    Resolution: 3431x2283
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

