Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ray Kildron, left, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) client system technician explains computer reimage procedures to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. During the tour, Davidson experienced the actual customer support and document process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa