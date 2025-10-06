U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ray Kildron, left, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) client system technician explains computer reimage procedures to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. During the tour, Davidson experienced the actual customer support and document process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9356533
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-TF852-1037
|Resolution:
|4460x2967
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.