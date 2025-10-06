U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Baker, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) compliance management non-commissioned officer in charge, talks about their achievements of Resolute Force Pacific exercise to 35th Fighter Wing leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. During a recent base-wide exercise, the 35th CS successfully reinforced the base’s network recovery procedures and increased operational responsiveness under all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9356532
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-TF852-1009
|Resolution:
|5345x3556
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.