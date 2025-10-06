Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Baker, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) compliance management non-commissioned officer in charge, talks about their achievements of Resolute Force Pacific exercise to 35th Fighter Wing leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. During a recent base-wide exercise, the 35th CS successfully reinforced the base’s network recovery procedures and increased operational responsiveness under all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)