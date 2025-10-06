Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 1 of 3]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Baker, right, 35th Communications Squadron (CS) compliance management non-commissioned officer in charge, talks about their achievements of Resolute Force Pacific exercise to 35th Fighter Wing leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. During a recent base-wide exercise, the 35th CS successfully reinforced the base’s network recovery procedures and increased operational responsiveness under all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 19:12
    Photo ID: 9356532
    VIRIN: 251006-F-TF852-1009
    Resolution: 5345x3556
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through: 35th CS Customer Support Section [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

