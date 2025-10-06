Date Taken: 10.07.2025 Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:16 Photo ID: 9356284 VIRIN: 251007-D-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 2500x2500 Size: 863.78 KB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Eligible patrons can use MILITARY STAR card for commissary purchases through Oct. 31 with no payments at 0% interest for 3 months, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.