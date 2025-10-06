Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, recovers a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2025. The demonstration showcases the technical and professional excellence of the Air Force's maintenance force who ensure their aircraft is safe and effective for its pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
