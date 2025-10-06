Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 12 of 12]

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, recovers a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2025. The demonstration showcases the technical and professional excellence of the Air Force's maintenance force who ensure their aircraft is safe and effective for its pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    Sun 'N Fun 2025

