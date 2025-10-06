.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepared for takeoff during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2025. The teams performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
This work, Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.