Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepared for takeoff during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2025. The teams performances reach millions of spectators worldwide, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the professional and technical excellence of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)