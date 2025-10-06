Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6, 2025. The F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9355955
    VIRIN: 250406-F-VV695-1336
    Resolution: 4778x3179
    Size: 664.71 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    Sun 'N Fun 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download