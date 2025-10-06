Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 9 of 12]

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying before millions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    Sun 'N Fun 2025

