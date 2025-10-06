U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying before millions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 12:38
|Photo ID:
|9355954
|VIRIN:
|250406-F-VV695-1279
|Resolution:
|2360x3304
|Size:
|319.4 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.