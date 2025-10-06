Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 6 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying before millions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)