Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by local media during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2025. The team engages with media and the local community at every air show, connecting the thrilling demonstration to the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)