    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 8 of 12]

    Viper Demo brings the fun to Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, is interviewed by local media during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2025. The team engages with media and the local community at every air show, connecting the thrilling demonstration to the U.S. Airmen who operate and maintain the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 12:38
    Photo ID: 9355951
    VIRIN: 250331-F-VV695-1013
    Resolution: 5717x3804
    Size: 972.24 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demo Team
    Sun 'N Fun 2025

