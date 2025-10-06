628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic created in Adobe Photoshop highlights the radio mission of the 628th Communications Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2025. Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting radio frequency communication systems, ensuring reliable capabilities including antenna systems, tuners, and transmission lines. Additionally, the Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (AFMARS) provides vital contingency communications support for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)