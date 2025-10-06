Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

    628th Communications Squadron Services the Giant Voice

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A graphic created in Adobe Photoshop highlights the radio mission of the 628th Communications Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2025. Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialists are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting radio frequency communication systems, ensuring reliable capabilities including antenna systems, tuners, and transmission lines. Additionally, the Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (AFMARS) provides vital contingency communications support for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 11:12
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Joint Base Charleston.
