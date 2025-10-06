445th Maintenance Squadron practice on revitalizing corroded items

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Wallace, 445th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology, uses a 90-degree air grinder to remove and clean corroded areas of an aluminum object on Oct. 3, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH. The maintenance Airman said that unfortunately aluminum is a susceptible metal to corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joel McCullough)