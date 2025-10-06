Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Maintenance Squadron practice on revitalizing corroded items [Image 2 of 2]

    445th Maintenance Squadron practice on revitalizing corroded items

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Wallace, 445th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology, uses a 90-degree air grinder to remove and clean corroded areas of an aluminum object on Oct. 3, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH. The maintenance Airman said that unfortunately aluminum is a susceptible metal to corrosion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joel McCullough)

