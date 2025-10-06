Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares for takeoff at Lakeland, Florida, April 4, 2025. The team travels nationally and abroad, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)