U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares for takeoff at Lakeland, Florida, April 4, 2025. The team travels nationally and abroad, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9355566
|VIRIN:
|250404-F-VV695-1090
|Resolution:
|7436x11176
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.