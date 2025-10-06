Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, left, and Senior Airman Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief and avionics specialist, prepare to launch aircraft during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists ensure the aircraft are safe for their pilots and effective during their performances at more than 20 air shows each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9355563
    VIRIN: 250405-F-VV695-1166
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025
    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Sun 'N Fun
    Viper Demo Team
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download