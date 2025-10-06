Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, left, and Senior Airman Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief and avionics specialist, prepare to launch aircraft during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists ensure the aircraft are safe for their pilots and effective during their performances at more than 20 air shows each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)