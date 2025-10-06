Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 14 of 16]

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. and U.S. Air Force flags are displayed during an air show at Lakelend, Fl., April 4, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the power and precision of the F-16 and the professionalism of U.S. Airmen to inspire enthusiasm for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9355562
    VIRIN: 250406-F-VV695-1449
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Sun 'N Fun
    Viper Demo Team
    Florida

