U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The flight demonstration highlights the versatility of the F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft proficient in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9355558
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-VV695-1215
|Resolution:
|3321x2210
|Size:
|334.8 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.