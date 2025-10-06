Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 12 of 16]

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The flight demonstration highlights the versatility of the F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft proficient in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9355558
    VIRIN: 250405-F-VV695-1215
    Resolution: 3321x2210
    Size: 334.8 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Sun 'N Fun
    Viper Demo Team
    Florida

