    445 AW Commander hosts Commander's Call [Image 1 of 2]

    445 AW Commander hosts Commander's Call

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Kyleeann Engle, 445th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology, uses a 90-degree air grinder to remove and clean corroded areas of an aluminum object on Oct. 3, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH. The aluminum object is from an 88th Air Base Wing unit, however the 445th is assisting for practice on revitalizing corroded items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joel McCullough)

    445 AW Commander hosts Commander's Call
    445th Maintenance Squadron practice on revitalizing corroded items

    445 AW
    445 AMXS
    Unit Training Assemblies

