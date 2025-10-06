445 AW Commander hosts Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Kyleeann Engle, 445th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology, uses a 90-degree air grinder to remove and clean corroded areas of an aluminum object on Oct. 3, 2025, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH. The aluminum object is from an 88th Air Base Wing unit, however the 445th is assisting for practice on revitalizing corroded items. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joel McCullough)