U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team avionics specialist, performs pre-flight checks during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists perform several pre-flight checks before every takeoff to ensure the aircraft is safe and effective for its pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9355551
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-VV695-1181
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.