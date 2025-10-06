Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Denke, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team avionics specialist, performs pre-flight checks during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists perform several pre-flight checks before every takeoff to ensure the aircraft is safe and effective for its pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)