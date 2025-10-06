Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)