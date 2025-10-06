U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in an F-16C Fighting Falcon during air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team performs at more than 20 air shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9355549
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-VV695-1204
|Resolution:
|4203x2796
|Size:
|383.27 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.