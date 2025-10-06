Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis before a performance during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team performed several aerial demonstrations for over 200,00 spectators during the air show week, showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 and the excellence of the Airmen who operate and maintain it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)