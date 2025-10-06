Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Denke, left, and Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team avionics specialist and crew chief, launch an aircraft during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The team's maintenance specialists maintain two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons while travelling to over 20 cities annually across the country and abroad, showcasing their ability to ensure aircraft readiness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)