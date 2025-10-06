Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 7 of 16]

    Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is prepared for flight during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the country and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:41
    Photo ID: 9355545
    VIRIN: 250405-F-VV695-1137
    Resolution: 4024x5634
    Size: 1021.46 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Sun 'N Fun
    Viper Demo Team
    Florida

