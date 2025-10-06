A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is prepared for flight during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the country and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 09:41
|Photo ID:
|9355545
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-VV695-1137
|Resolution:
|4024x5634
|Size:
|1021.46 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.