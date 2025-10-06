Viper Demo performs at Sun 'N Fun 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is prepared for flight during an air show at Lakeland, Florida, April 5, 2025. The U.S. Air Force F-16, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows across the country and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)