    Operation Devil Squid [Image 2 of 2]

    Operation Devil Squid

    SPAIN

    09.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 68

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 30, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), Participate in close-quarters combat training during Operation Devil Squid at Naval Station Rota, September 30, 2025. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expiditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 09:35
    Photo ID: 9355524
    VIRIN: 250930-N-KP948-1107
    Resolution: 5551x3701
    Size: 1012.55 KB
    Location: ES
    CQB
    Close-quarters Battle
    Marines

