NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 30, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Europe (FASTEUR), Participate in close-quarters combat training during Operation Devil Squid at Naval Station Rota, September 30, 2025. FASTEUR is forward deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain, where they can conduct rapid response expiditionary antiterrorism and security operations in support of commanders, Task Force 68, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Africa Command. (Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)