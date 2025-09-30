Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, ADF host farewell ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, ADF host farewell ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Capt. John Fischer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Escobar, the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sergeant Major, left, and Col. Jason Armas, the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF Commanding Officer, middle, deliver remarks to U.S. and Australian service members along with GPCAPT Melissa Neilson, Headquarters Northern Command Commanding Officer, Australian Defence Force, during a farewell ceremony. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 07:06
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
