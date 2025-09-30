Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion conduct explosive ordinance disposal training for Resolute Dragon 25

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion conduct explosive ordinance disposal training for Resolute Dragon 25  

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kristine Ordinario, left, Sgt. Daniel Arroyo, center, and Dylan Paulino, all explosive ordinance disposal technicians with 9th engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, dig a hole for explosive charge emplacement during explosive ordinance disposal training as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Ordinario is a native of California. Arroyo is a native of Texas. Paulino is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson) 

    9th ESB
    USINDOPACOM
    3DMLG
    EOD 
    ResoluteDragon25

