USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF

Mr. Richard Palmer, U.S. Space Command deputy director of the Capability and Resource Integration Directorate, spoke about the need for the modernization of space command and control systems to support all-domain operations, emphasizing the challenge of overcoming the challenges of integrating with global combatant commands during a panel titled, “Coordinating the All-Domain Fight – BMC3 Gaps”, at the Space Warfighting Forum (SWF) at the Doubletree hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 28, 2025. The SWF, co-hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association and USSPACECOM, convened Aug. 26-28 to discuss the future of space warfare, including visions, evolving requirements, and current and emerging capabilities. This year's theme, "Peace Through Strength," focused on readiness, innovation and unity within the space domain, and brought together representatives from government, industry and academia. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Burns)