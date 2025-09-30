Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    Mr. Thomas Lockhart Jr., U.S. Space Command director of the Capability and Resource Integration Directorate, gives opening remarks at the Space Warfighting Forum (SWF) at the Doubletree hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 28, 2025. The SWF, co-hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association and USSPACECOM, convened Aug. 26-28 to discuss the future of space warfare, including visions, evolving requirements, and current and emerging capabilities. This year's theme, "Peace Through Strength," focused on readiness, innovation and unity within the space domain, and brought together representatives from government, industry and academia. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 11:53
    Photo ID: 9354404
    VIRIN: 250828-N-MM501-1095
    Resolution: 6015x4010
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF
    USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    SWF
    Space Warfighter Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download