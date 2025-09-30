USSPACECOM Speaks at SWF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Thomas Lockhart Jr., U.S. Space Command director of the Capability and Resource Integration Directorate, gives opening remarks at the Space Warfighting Forum (SWF) at the Doubletree hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 28, 2025. The SWF, co-hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association and USSPACECOM, convened Aug. 26-28 to discuss the future of space warfare, including visions, evolving requirements, and current and emerging capabilities. This year's theme, "Peace Through Strength," focused on readiness, innovation and unity within the space domain, and brought together representatives from government, industry and academia. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Burns)