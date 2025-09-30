Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keresea Illenye 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 5, 2025) – President Donald J. Trump addresses nearly 15,000 Sailors from Norfolk-based commands and guests during an All Hands Call at Pier 14, alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 5, 2025. The All Hands Call at Naval Station Norfolk is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase the men and women who proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)

    This work, Trump Visits Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Keresea Illenye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

