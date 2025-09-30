Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Donations to Load the Limo [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Donations to Load the Limo

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kristine Frohreich 

    439th Airlift Wing

    On Sunday, Nov 27 our community neighbors at The Bridal Corner, in conjunction with the Westover Galaxy Community Council held a 'stuff the limo' toy drive to benefit the Westover children's holiday party.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2025 14:33
    Photo ID: 9353943
    VIRIN: 221203-F-EE009-1111
    Resolution: 640x922
    Size: 151.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donations to Load the Limo [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Kristine Frohreich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo
    Donations to Load the Limo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download