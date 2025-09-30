Cyber battle managers perform network tasks

Cyber battle managers, Capt. Alec O’Connor and TSgt. Evan Cleek work with intel leader, SSgt. Adam Goodlit, to analyze forensic data collected by the hunt teams in order to triangulate the adversaries’ next move in the network.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2025 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9353569
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-CS383-3010
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|728.54 KB
|Location:
|US
