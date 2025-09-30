Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber battle managers perform network tasks

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Nicole Clark 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Cyber battle managers, Capt. Alec O’Connor and TSgt. Evan Cleek work with intel leader, SSgt. Adam Goodlit, to analyze forensic data collected by the hunt teams in order to triangulate the adversaries’ next move in the network.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    This work, Cyber battle managers perform network tasks, by Nicole Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

