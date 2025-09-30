Date Taken: 11.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2025 12:06 Photo ID: 9353561 VIRIN: 221101-F-YC822-1000 Resolution: 1524x852 Size: 215.79 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, November 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.