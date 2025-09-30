Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the June unit training assembly Master Sgt. John Alexander, 439th Maintenance Squadron was presented a certificate for Green Belt Certification in the Air Force Continuous Process Improvement. Kristine Seney, Process Improvement Chief and Col. Jordan Murphy, 439th Maintenance Group commander is on hand to present the certificate. Alexander tackled a project focused on the over-processing of engineering assistance requests submitted for guidance on aircraft repairs. His efforts resulted in a drastic reduction of the time it took to process these requests from 23.6 hours to 2.4. He was the second Patriot Wing Citizen Airman this year to complete this program. Senior Maser Sgt. Margaret Ladue, 439th Maintenance Squadron also completed her certification with a project on Root Cause Analysis. Green belt certification directly increases the empowerment and proficiency of our Airmen, which in-turn amplifies Westover's ability to provide rapid global mobility.