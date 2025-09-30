Westover Galaxy members tour a Westover Galaxy!

On June 12 Colonel Travis Board, 439th Airlift Wing vice commander, hosted members of the Westover Galaxy Community Council for a C-5M Super Galaxy tour. The event was the latest stop on a series of visits by the council to various areas of the Patriot Wing. Previously tours were given by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal as well as a visit to the Dogpatch Readiness Training District. Board, a command pilot, was joined by members of the 337th Airlift Squadron at the aircraft for the 90-minute tour. WGCC guests learned about the many systems and unique capabilities of the jet, and how it amplifies our ability to provide rapid global mobility.
