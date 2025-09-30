Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westover Galaxy members tour a Westover Galaxy! [Image 1 of 5]

    Westover Galaxy members tour a Westover Galaxy!

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Rodney Furr 

    439th Airlift Wing

    On June 12 Colonel Travis Board, 439th Airlift Wing vice commander, hosted members of the Westover Galaxy Community Council for a C-5M Super Galaxy tour. The event was the latest stop on a series of visits by the council to various areas of the Patriot Wing. Previously tours were given by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal as well as a visit to the Dogpatch Readiness Training District. Board, a command pilot, was joined by members of the 337th Airlift Squadron at the aircraft for the 90-minute tour. WGCC guests learned about the many systems and unique capabilities of the jet, and how it amplifies our ability to provide rapid global mobility.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 9353554
    VIRIN: 230626-F-DH118-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1496
    Size: 651.04 KB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Westover Galaxy members tour a Westover Galaxy! [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Furr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

