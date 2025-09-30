KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A brace of KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support off-station training for the 439th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, McDill AFB, Fla., and 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March ARB, Calif., respectively, the aircraft will be utilized for ground and airborne training for AES Citizen Airmen over the weekend. The KC-135R is but one of the mobility air forces weapons system AES uses to ensure the provision of time sensitive, mission critical en route care to patients to and between medical treatment facilities. By honing critical medical skills, the proficiency and empowerment of members of the unit pay dividends towards the Patriot Wing's ability to support full spectrum operations in any environment.