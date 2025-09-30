Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Rodney Furr 

    439th Airlift Wing

    A brace of KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support off-station training for the 439th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. Assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, McDill AFB, Fla., and 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March ARB, Calif., respectively, the aircraft will be utilized for ground and airborne training for AES Citizen Airmen over the weekend. The KC-135R is but one of the mobility air forces weapons system AES uses to ensure the provision of time sensitive, mission critical en route care to patients to and between medical treatment facilities. By honing critical medical skills, the proficiency and empowerment of members of the unit pay dividends towards the Patriot Wing's ability to support full spectrum operations in any environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9353552
    VIRIN: 230623-F-DH118-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1371
    Size: 228.45 KB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Furr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES
    KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES
    KC-135R Stratotankers dropped by overnight to support training for the 439th AES

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download