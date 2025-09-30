Master Sgt. Weifeng Liu from the Finance Office rounded up fishermen and fisher-ladies for a fishing trip to Gloucester. Thirty-nine Westover personnel leapt onto a bus at the Fitness Center on July 9, at a whopping four-thirty in the morning. Like salmon up a stream, they piled on the fishing boat at 7 a.m. By 9:30 a.m. they were dropping hooks into the Atlantic. The boat took them to five separate fishing locations and the land-lovers were back on dry land by 4 p.m. The bus returned to the Fitness Center at 6:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2025 11:35
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, Airmen take to the sea [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Lowe