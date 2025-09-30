Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen take to the sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Airmen take to the sea

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Weifeng Liu from the Finance Office rounded up fishermen and fisher-ladies for a fishing trip to Gloucester. Thirty-nine Westover personnel leapt onto a bus at the Fitness Center on July 9, at a whopping four-thirty in the morning. Like salmon up a stream, they piled on the fishing boat at 7 a.m. By 9:30 a.m. they were dropping hooks into the Atlantic. The boat took them to five separate fishing locations and the land-lovers were back on dry land by 4 p.m. The bus returned to the Fitness Center at 6:30 p.m.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9353536
    VIRIN: 230709-F-YC822-1015
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 133.67 KB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen take to the sea [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

