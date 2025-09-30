Military service members conduct a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 8, 2025. MMED challenges service member with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9353240
|VIRIN:
|250908-M-AN711-1472
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|30.62 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.