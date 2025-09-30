U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 8, 2025. MMED challenges service member with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)