Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct a simulated casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 8, 2025. MMED challenges service member with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9353239
    VIRIN: 250908-M-AN711-1448
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 21.62 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25
    U.S. service members and German soldiers conduct simulated CASEVAC during Mountain Medicine 3-25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download