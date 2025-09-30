Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Pinkston, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman dorm leader, briefs a new Airman on in-processing paperwork at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. From safe facilities to accessible resources, dorm management directly impacts the quality of life for Airmen, enabling them to focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)