U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Pinkston, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, hands in-processing paperwork to a new Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. Dormitory leaders play a key role in welcoming new Airmen, ensuring they have the resources needed to adapt quickly and stay mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9353067
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-AD704-1043
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|689.92 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.