Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Pinkston, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, hands in-processing paperwork to a new Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. Dormitory leaders play a key role in welcoming new Airmen, ensuring they have the resources needed to adapt quickly and stay mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)