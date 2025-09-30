Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Julian Gomez assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron fills out in-processing paperwork at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. In-processing ensures new Airmen have the resources and support needed to thrive in their dorm community and remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:47
    Photo ID: 9353066
    VIRIN: 251002-F-AD704-1025
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 512.21 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force
    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force
    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force
    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force
    Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CE
    ADL
    DMAFB
    Dorm Management
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download