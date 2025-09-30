Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Julian Gomez assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron fills out in-processing paperwork at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. In-processing ensures new Airmen have the resources and support needed to thrive in their dorm community and remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)