Date Taken: 10.02.2025 Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:47 Photo ID: 9353065 VIRIN: 251002-F-AD704-1016 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 736.96 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.