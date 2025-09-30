U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terrell Pinkston, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron airman dorm leader, inspects a dorm room at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. Safe, supportive dorm life and strong community ties empower Airmen to focus on the mission with confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9353065
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-AD704-1016
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|736.96 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.