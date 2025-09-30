Taking Care of Airmen, Strenthening the Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcus Dimayuga, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, works on administrative tasks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 2, 2025. These efforts create a safe, structured environment where new Airmen can focus on growth and integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)