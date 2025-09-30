U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Waller, an air transportation specialist with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron, works at a computer in a passenger terminal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Air transportation specialist responsibilities include performing procedures to check in, process, schedule, transport, and escort passengers to and from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Alex Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9352960
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-GT255-1118
|Resolution:
|5479x3653
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.