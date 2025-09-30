Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jhonne Gonzaga, an air transportation specialist with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron, works at a computer in a passenger terminal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Air transportation specialist responsibilities include performing procedures to check in, process, schedule, transport, and escort passengers to and from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Alex Lowe)