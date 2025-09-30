Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron document cargo inspections at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 16, 2025. The load planning section of an aerial port squadron is responsible for developing safe and efficient load plans to ensure cargo meets the proper requirements for air travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)