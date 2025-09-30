Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training

    Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron document cargo inspections at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 16, 2025. The load planning section of an aerial port squadron is responsible for developing safe and efficient load plans to ensure cargo meets the proper requirements for air travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9352953
    VIRIN: 250916-F-GT255-1143
    Resolution: 5732x3821
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Westover Aerial Porters integrate with Travis AFB for training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60th Air Mobility Wing
    439th Airlift Wing
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    Travis Air Force Base

