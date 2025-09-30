Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250916-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Sep. 16, 2025) Congratulations to Navy Band Great Lakes’ newest Chief Petty Officer, MUC Ed Reid! (U.S. Navy photo by LT David Harbuziuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9352621
    VIRIN: 250916-N-WD029-1002
    Resolution: 1904x1428
    Size: 695.92 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Duff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid
    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid
    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid
    Chief Pinning Ceremony, MUC Ed Reid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    music
    CPO
    Chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download